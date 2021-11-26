Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, November 26, 2021
Note: All times local
Montréal, Quebec
8:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.
Montréal City Hall
155, rue Notre-Dame Est
Notes for media:
Abbotsford, British Columbia
The Prime Minister will meet with Deputy Premier of British Columbia Mike Farnworth, Mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders, and volunteers, and visit areas affected by the flooding.
Note for media:
Victoria, British Columbia
4:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.
Note for media:
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.
Notes for media:
