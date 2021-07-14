Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, July 14, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Percé, Quebec
Private meetings.
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister, along with Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, will be joined virtually by Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine Mayor Jonathan Lapierre to participate in a virtual roundtable discussion with community stakeholders from the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
L'hôtel Le Manoir de Percé
212, route 132 Ouest
Percé, Quebec
Notes for media:
Gaspé, Quebec
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, and Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien, will tour the LM Wind Power Plant and make an announcement. A media availability will follow.
LM Wind Power Canada Inc.
7, rue des Cerisiers
Gaspé, Quebec
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/13/c6175.html