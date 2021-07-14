Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Percé, Quebec



Private meetings.



11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, will be joined virtually by Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine Mayor Jonathan Lapierre to participate in a virtual roundtable discussion with community stakeholders from the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.




L'hôtel Le Manoir de Percé


212, route 132 Ouest


Percé, Quebec




Notes for media:






Gaspé, Quebec



2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier, and Quebec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonatan Julien, will tour the LM Wind Power Plant and make an announcement. A media availability will follow.




LM Wind Power Canada Inc.


7, rue des Cerisiers


Gaspé, Quebec




Notes for media:




