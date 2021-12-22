Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the President-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric.
The Prime Minister will speak with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation and make an announcement, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough. Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Howard Njoo will also participate virtually and provide an update on COVID-19. A media availability will follow.
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca
