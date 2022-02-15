Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, February 15, 2022
NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, Canada, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
