Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 31, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the Premier of Prince Edward Island, Dennis King.
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability.
Notes for media:
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually attend Question Period.
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate virtually in a take-note debate on Ukraine in the House of Commons.
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual celebration of the Lunar New Year.
Media interested in watching the event live can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.
