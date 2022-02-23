Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the illegal blockades and the situation in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at the Ukrainian Canadian Congress board meeting.
