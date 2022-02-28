Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, February 28, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the situation in Ukraine
The Prime Minister will participate in a meeting hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO, to discuss Ukraine
Closed to media
6:30 p.m
The Prime Minister will speak in the House of Commons on Canada's response to the situation in Ukraine
