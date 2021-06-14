Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 14, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Brussels, Belgium
Private meetings.
9:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Latvia, Egils Levits.
Room CR04, Ground Floor
Note for media:
10:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a Brussels Forum panel discussion as part of NATO 2030, with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas.
Media can register to watch the event via the following link: https://brusselsforum.org
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.
Bilateral Room 1, Ground Floor
Note for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the NATO leaders welcoming ceremony.
Public Square Entrance
Note for media:
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the North Atlantic Council meeting.
Room 1, Ground Floor
Note for media:
4:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.
Room CR04, Ground Floor
Note for media:
7:05 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Salon du Président, 11th floor
Note for media:
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a Canada-European Union plenary meeting.
European Council Room, 11th Floor
Note for media:
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/13/c9339.html