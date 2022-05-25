Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Note: All times local
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Private meetings
11:50 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with long-term care home residents.
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister and Saskatchewan Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley will make a long-term care announcement and hold a media availability.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with students from the University of Saskatchewan College of Agriculture and Bioresources.
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with researchers from the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan.
4:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local daycare facility and meet with families to discuss early learning and child care.
