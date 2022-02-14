Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, February 13, 2022
NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, Canada, Feb. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.
The Prime Minister will speak with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the ongoing illegal blockades.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/13/c1063.html