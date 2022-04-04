Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, April 4, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet virtually with Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand will also be in attendance.
Closed to media
The Prime Minister will receive a COVID–19 briefing from Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam.
Closed to media
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/03/c8267.html