Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 25, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the NATO Leaders Meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
Closed to media
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual celebration to mark the end of Black History Month hosted by Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien.
Media interested in watching the event live can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.
