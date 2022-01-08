Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, January 8, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings



2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a virtual commemoration event to mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra will also be in attendance.




Note for media:


