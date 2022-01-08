Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, January 8, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a virtual commemoration event to mark the second anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra will also be in attendance.
