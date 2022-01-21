Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 21, 2022
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make a virtual announcement along with Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen. A media availability will follow.
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca
Notes for media:
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the opening of a foreign ministers' meeting on Haiti, hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly.
Media interested in viewing the event's opening remarks can contact media@international.gc.ca for details.
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Honourable Lincoln Alexander's birth.
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://live.webcastcanada.ca/go/Lincoln100
