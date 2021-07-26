Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 26, 2021

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the installation ceremony of the 30th Governor General of Canada and deliver remarks.




Senate of Canada


2 Rideau Street




