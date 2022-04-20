Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Note: All times local
Waterloo Region, Ontario
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with local families to discuss Budget 2022 investments in housing.
Note for media:
10:50 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Notes for media:
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with leaders from the Muslim community.
Closed to media
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Muslim community in observance of Ramadan. President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier and Members of Parliament from the Waterloo Region will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
