Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Dec. 7, 2021

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings



10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.




Room 225A


West Block


Parliament Hill



2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



3:20 p.m.

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien, will meet with social activist Ilwad Elman to discuss human rights issues and her work at the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre.




Closed to media

