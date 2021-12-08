Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 8, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
Room 225A
West Block
Parliament Hill
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien, will meet with social activist Ilwad Elman to discuss human rights issues and her work at the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre.
Closed to media
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/07/c6825.html