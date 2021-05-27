Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, May 27, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War.
12:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister, the Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings will make an announcement.
The announcement will be streamed live on the Prime Minister's official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/CanadianPM.
Note for media:
12:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan Jr. will hold a media availability.
Notes for media:
The Prime Minister will host a call with provincial and territorial premiers.
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual reception to mark the formal apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War.
The virtual reception will be streamed live on Canadian Heritage's official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CdnHeritage.
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/26/c8245.html