Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Prime Minister will deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War.

The Prime Minister, the Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan Jr., and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings will make an announcement.

The announcement will be streamed live on the Prime Minister's official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/CanadianPM .

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan Jr. will hold a media availability.

7:30 p.m.