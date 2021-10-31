Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, October 31, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Rome, Italy



Private meetings



9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.




Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola




Note for media:




10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Leaders' side event entitled The Role of the Private Sector in the Fight against Climate Change.




Plenary Room


Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola




Note for media:




11:05 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Session II: Climate Change and the Environment.




Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola




Closed to media



1:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.




Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola




Closed to media



1:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.




Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola




Note for media:




1:50 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Luncheon, Working Session III: Sustainable Development, hosted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.




Closed to media



3:40 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Summit Closing Session.




Closed to media



5:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.




Conference Room 3


Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola




Note for media:




9:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart from Rome.




Leonardo Da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport




Note for media:




Edinburgh, United Kingdom



10:50 p.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.




Edinburgh Airport




Note for media:


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

