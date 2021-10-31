Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, October 31, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Rome, Italy
Private meetings
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Leaders' side event entitled The Role of the Private Sector in the Fight against Climate Change.
Plenary Room
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
11:05 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Session II: Climate Change and the Environment.
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Closed to media
1:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Closed to media
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández.
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
1:50 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Luncheon, Working Session III: Sustainable Development, hosted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.
Closed to media
3:40 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Summit Closing Session.
Closed to media
5:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Conference Room 3
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
9:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart from Rome.
Leonardo Da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
10:50 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
Edinburgh Airport
