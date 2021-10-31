Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, October 31, 2021

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local): 9:05 p.m. Zack Greinke has worked around a couple of hits in two innings and the Houston Astros have a 1-0 lead over Atlanta heading into the third as they try to even the World Series at two games apiece. Grunting loudly on nearly every pitch, the 38-year-old Greinke has struck out two and walked none. He gave up a two-out single to Adam Duvall on a 3-0 pitch in the second, then retired Dansby Swanson on a line drive to