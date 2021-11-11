Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, November 11, 2021
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will participate in the National Remembrance Day Ceremony. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand will also be present.
National War Memorial
Notes for media:
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually participate in the Paris Peace Forum.
Media can register to watch the event via the following link:
