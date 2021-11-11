Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, November 11, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings


10:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will participate in the National Remembrance Day Ceremony. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand will also be present.




National War Memorial




Notes for media:



12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually participate in the Paris Peace Forum.




Media can register to watch the event via the following link:
https://registration.parispeaceforum.org/?lang=en

