Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for November 17-18, 2021
Note: All times local
Itinerary for Wednesday, November 17, 2021:
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
8:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Washington, D.C., United States of America.
Canada Reception Centre
190 Clear Skies Private
Washington, D.C., United States of America
Private meetings.
9:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Washington, D.C., United States of America.
Andrews Air Force Base
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a question and answer session moderated by the Wilson Center.
Amphitheater, Concourse Level
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
The event will be livestreamed via the following link: https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/conversation-prime-minister-justin-trudeau
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the United States House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy.
Speaker's Balcony Hallway, Second Floor
Capitol Hill
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the United States Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, and the United States Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell.
Lyndon B. Johnson Room (Room S-211), Second Floor
Capitol Hill
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Canadian American Business Council's 27th Annual State of the Relationship Gala.
Top of The Hay
Hay-Adams Hotel
Itinerary for Thursday, November 18, 2021:
Washington, D.C., United States of America
Private meetings.
9:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in an event with middle school students. He will be accompanied by the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, D.C.
1:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.
Oval Office, West Wing, First Floor
White House
4:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS).
East Ballroom, Official Residence
White House
8:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Embassy of Canada to the United States
