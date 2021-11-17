Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for November 17-18, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Itinerary for Wednesday, November 17, 2021:


Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



8:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Washington, D.C., United States of America.




Canada Reception Centre


190 Clear Skies Private




Washington, D.C., United States of America



Private meetings.



9:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Washington, D.C., United States of America.




Andrews Air Force Base




12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a question and answer session moderated by the Wilson Center.




Amphitheater, Concourse Level


Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center




The event will be livestreamed via the following link: https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/conversation-prime-minister-justin-trudeau




2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the United States House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy.




Speaker's Balcony Hallway, Second Floor


Capitol Hill




4:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the United States Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, and the United States Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell.




Lyndon B. Johnson Room (Room S-211), Second Floor


Capitol Hill




7:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Canadian American Business Council's 27th Annual State of the Relationship Gala.




Top of The Hay


Hay-Adams Hotel




Itinerary for Thursday, November 18, 2021:


Washington, D.C., United States of America



Private meetings.



9:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in an event with middle school students. He will be accompanied by the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.




11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.




Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, D.C.




1:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.




Oval Office, West Wing, First Floor


White House




4:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS).




East Ballroom, Official Residence


White House




8:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.




Embassy of Canada to the United States




