Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 2, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
9:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Eid prayers with members of the Muslim community.
Note for media:
Windsor, Ontario
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability with the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, and Stellantis North America Chief Operation Officer Mark Stewart. Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne and Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
National Capital Region, Canada
6:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Culture Summit Welcome Reception and deliver remarks. Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
