Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, June 11, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Cornwall, United Kingdom



Private meetings.



11:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.




Canadian Bilateral Meeting Room


Carbis Bay Estate Hotel




12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.




United Kingdom Bilateral Meeting Room


Carbis Bay Estate Hotel




2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Official Welcoming Ceremony.




Carbis Bay Estate Hotel




2:25 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.




Carbis Bay Estate Hotel




2:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session I entitled "Building Back Better: Recovery for all."




Plenary Room, Second Floor


Carbis Bay Estate Hotel




5:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a reception given by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.




Eden Project




7:10 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.




Eden Project




7:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.




Eden Project




