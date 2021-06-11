Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, June 11, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Cornwall, United Kingdom
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison.
Canadian Bilateral Meeting Room
Carbis Bay Estate Hotel
12:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.
United Kingdom Bilateral Meeting Room
Carbis Bay Estate Hotel
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Official Welcoming Ceremony.
Carbis Bay Estate Hotel
2:25 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.
Carbis Bay Estate Hotel
2:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session I entitled "Building Back Better: Recovery for all."
Plenary Room, Second Floor
Carbis Bay Estate Hotel
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a reception given by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.
Eden Project
7:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.
Eden Project
7:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.
Eden Project
