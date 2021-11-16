Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings



11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.




Note for media:




The Prime Minister will host a call with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss their ongoing collaboration to end the COVID-19 pandemic and get the job done on the vaccine rollout.



Media appearance



8:42 a.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister will air on My Radio Edmonton 580 AM.

