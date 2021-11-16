Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 16, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will host a call with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss their ongoing collaboration to end the COVID-19 pandemic and get the job done on the vaccine rollout.
Media appearance
8:42 a.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on My Radio Edmonton 580 AM.
