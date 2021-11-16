Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians is at a loss for words to explain what’s going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, injuries continue to impede the team’s progress, but the coach of the Super Bowl champions refuses to use the absence of several key players as an alibi for poor play in consecutive losses. Sunday’s 29-19 loss to Washington (3-6) was especially hard to swallow, Arians said, because the Bucs (6-3) were coming off a bye and had a good week of preparation for an opponent that’s stru