Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 12, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister, along with the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, will virtually meet with volunteers from the This Is Our Shot campaign, a movement aimed at rallying Canadians and encouraging them to replace vaccine hesitancy with confidence in order to end the pandemic.
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/11/c1094.html