Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 12, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.



2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister, along with the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand, will virtually meet with volunteers from the This Is Our Shot campaign, a movement aimed at rallying Canadians and encouraging them to replace vaccine hesitancy with confidence in order to end the pandemic.




