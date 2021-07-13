Media advisory: Press Freedom at Fairy Creek

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists, in partnership with a coalition of news organizations and press freedom groups, invites members of the media to attend a virtual news conference tomorrow, July 14, 2021, at Noon ET/9:00 am PT.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

The news conference is being held in advance of arguments being formally made before a judge in Nanaimo with regards to the RCMP restricting journalists' rights to cover a demonstration in the Fairy Creek watershed, near Port Renfrew, B.C.

The news conference will provide members of the media with an update on our coalition's arguments, evidence submitted, and take questions.

News conference details:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021



Time: Noon ET; 9 am PT



Location: Via Zoom .



Participants: Brent Jolly, president, Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ); Katherine Jacobsen, research association, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ); Ethan Cox, editor, Ricochet Media; Jimmy Thomson, managing editor, Capital Daily.

Notes for media:

In advance of the press conference, media members will be sent a link containing a short backgrounder.

To attend:

Please use this link to enter the press conference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88634704422?pwd=Z2x4ZG9wVUtjdnM3ZE9ud3NoUmpYdz09

