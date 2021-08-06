Media Advisory - Premier Jason Kenney to join Labatt Breweries of Canada President Kyle Norrington for a special announcement

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Media are invited to attend a media conference at Labatt Breweries of Canada's Edmonton Brewery, as the company announces an investment in Alberta's economy that will help create jobs and accelerate the province's recovery.

Labatt Breweries of Canada (CNW Group/Labatt Breweries of Canada)

There will be a media availability with Premier Jason Kenney and Kyle Norrington, President, Labatt Breweries of Canada, following formal speeches.

DETAILS:

When: Monday, August 9 at 1:30 p.m. Arrive by 1 p.m. to secure parking, sign-in and COVID screening. Remarks and media availability will begin at 1:30.

Where: Labatt Breweries of Canada, 4344 99 St. NW Edmonton, AB. Media are asked to check-in at the tent at the north side of the building. Parking is available on the south side of the building. COVID screening is required.

Speakers:

Premier Jason Kenney

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson

Kyle Norrington, President, Labatt Breweries of Canada

A media release will be issued following the press conference.

SOURCE Labatt Breweries of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c7011.html