Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, will announce funding to support safe boating in Canada
VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, will make an announcement related to the Government of Canada's funding to support safe boating.
Parliamentary Secretary Koutrakis will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
For media participation on-site:
We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, to not attend.
Date:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m. PDT
Location:
Vancouver Rowing Club, Trophy Room
450 Stanley Park Drive
Vancouver, BC V6G 3E2
Live stream:
Transport Canada Facebook page
