Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to Announce Funding to Address Gender-Based Violence Towards Immigrant Women and Girls in Sherbrooke, Quebec
GATINEAU, QC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, will make an important funding announcement to support immigrant women and girls who experience violence in the Estrie region.
Date:
May 6, 2022
Time:
9:30 a.m
Location:
Carrefour accès loisirs
Salle Desjardins (Room 110)
172 Élaine-C.-Poirier Street
Sherbrooke, QC
