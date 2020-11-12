





HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in a "fireside chat" presentation at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:30am EST / 1:30pm GMT. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer John Crowley, and Chief Medical Officer James O'Leary, M.D.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.) More

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-london-healthcare-conference-301172266.html

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.





View photos

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/12/c3385.html