Media Advisory - Ontario's Privacy Commissioner to appear before committee examining facial recognition technology

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner, Patricia Kosseim, will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics (ETHI) to participate in its study into the use and impact of facial recognition technology.

Commissioner Kosseim will appear before the committee with Daniel Therrien, Privacy Commissioner of Canada, and Diane Poitras, president of the Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec.

Details:

Date:

Monday, May 2, 2022

11:00 a.m. ET The appearance will be streamed online on ParlVU.

At the same time as the appearance, the heads of all of Canada's privacy protection authorities will publish a joint statement calling on parliamentarians to modify laws on the use of facial recognition. The authorities will also publish final joint guidance for police agencies on the use of facial recognition in the context of current laws, which are not sufficiently protective. The publication of these documents follows a public consultation launched in June 2021.

