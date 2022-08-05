MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario unions to hold action at Queen’s Park as Ontario Legislature resumes
TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario workers will mark the return of the Ontario Legislature with an action at Queen’s Park on Monday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m.
As Ford’s PC government sets their priorities for the months ahead, workers will meet outside to hold a press conference and demonstrate what the Ontario government’s priorities should be. These priorities include addressing the cost-of-living crisis, and re-building public services like our public health care system.
Date: Monday, August 8, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Location: Queen’s Park, South Lawn
Speakers Include:
Ahmad Gaied, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour
Layla Staats, Indigenous Filmmaker/Activist
Shelly Ormsby, Registered Nurse, ONA Member
Cory Knipe, Bargaining Chair, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546
Jennifer Scott, President, Gig Workers United
Willy Noiles, Injured Worker Advocate, Ontario Network of Injured Workers
For more information, please contact:
Rob Halpin
Executive Director
Ontario Federation of Labour
rhalpin@ofl.ca | 416-707-9014
cj/COPE343