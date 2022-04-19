MEDIA ADVISORY - Newly-elected OPSEU/SEFPO leaders to deliver "wakeup call" to Premier Ford in lead up to Election Day
TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Newly-elected OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick and First Vice-President/Treasurer Laurie Nancekivell will deliver a "wakeup call" to Premier Doug Ford and his administration at a Queen's Park news conference this Wednesday.
What:
News conference with newly-elected OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick and First Vice-President/Treasurer Laurie Nancekivell
Date:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Location/time:
10 a.m., Queen's Park Media Studio, Main Legislative Building, Toronto
