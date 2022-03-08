Media Advisory - MP Taylor Roy to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Time: 12:15 p.m. EST



Location: Town Park Aurora

49 Wells Street

Aurora, ON L4G 1S9

Note: The event will take place outside in front of the EV chargers located near the Park's play structures.

Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

