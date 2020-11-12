New Heart & Stroke survey finds majority of people living with heart disease or stroke feel highly vulnerable during pandemic

Health care system adapted to support people quickly by ramping up virtual care

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - A just released Heart & Stroke survey shows the impact of the pandemic on people living with heart disease, stroke and vascular cognitive impairment (VCI), and the impact on their caregivers. The survey found that during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of people living with these conditions experienced changing or worsening symptoms, and that contracting COVID-19 was a major concern.

Results illustrate the vulnerability this population feels during the pandemic, with more than half concerned for their physical and emotional health, and a significant number reporting mental health issues and feelings of isolation. A salient finding is how many caregivers felt their own health was compromised, jeopardizing the critical role they play caring for people and easing the pressure on our system.

Sherry, 61, and Jim Beattie, 65, both have cardiac conditions and are well aware of studies that show people with heart disease are at an increased risk of complications if they contract COVID-19, even greater risk of dying. Jim had a triple bypass on March 10, just as the pandemic hit, while Sherry's non-emergency cardiac ablation was postponed due to hospital restrictions. "Leaving the hospital after the procedure, just as the pandemic took hold was an overwhelming and even frightening experience," says Jim, a retired teacher and volunteer fire chief. "Once home, I was lucky to have my wife, an excellent caregiver, but it was still a stressful time," he adds. "We were concerned for both of us because we know we're both at high risk," says Sherry," saying they depended heavily on Heart & Stroke's community of survivors for support. "We only saw family from afar, and it was great to be able to communicate with people who understood what we were going through."

The feeling of vulnerability documented in the survey is something Samantha Gomez says she deeply empathizes with. The 26 year-old had a severe stroke three years ago that left her unable to move and speak. She says she got through the toughest times with the love and care of her large community of family and friends, and in part, credits this support for her remarkable recovery. "I can't imagine what I would have done if I had not been able to see my family at the hospital," says Samantha. "They never left my side. They were there every day and encouraged me every step of the way." Samantha's experience with stroke has led to her desire to help raise awareness and funds for Heart & Stroke research.

Top survey findings that concerned people:

Virtual care provides essential support during pandemic

The survey also found the system responded well with virtual care, and many respondents said virtual care provided easy and effective solutions delivering timely quality care to people living with a heart condition, stroke or vascular cognitive impairment during the pandemic.

Approximately half rated virtual appointments as good as if the interaction was in person.

rated virtual appointments as good as if the interaction was in person. More than eight in ten reported they were convenient and saved them from having to go out.

reported they were convenient and saved them from having to go out. Nine in ten said they were able to ask questions and get answers.

said they were able to ask questions and get answers. Eight in ten felt the healthcare provider was listening to them.

Beth Miller, a 39 year-old mother of three, had a hemorrhagic stroke last January. She spent a month in hospital doing intensive therapy to learn to walk and write again. After the lockdown, she continued her occupational and physiotherapist sessions virtually. She credits the ability to pivot to virtual care essential in her on-going recovery. "As devastating and terrifying as this journey was, I am very thankful to be improving, and this would not have happened if it wasn't for virtual care," she says. "I am making gains every day physically, mentally and emotionally. My therapists can see what I'm doing and give me direction," she adds. Beth says in the future she would like to see a hybrid model of in-person and virtual care."

