Media Advisory - MP Gerretsen to Make a Community Efficiency Financing Initiative Announcement
KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Joanne Vanderheyden, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities will make a virtual announcement to support home energy retrofits in Kingston.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Time:
1 p.m. EST
Location:
This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.
Media must register with media@fcm.ca to attend the virtual press
conference and obtain the Zoom link.
Livestream:
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c7238.html