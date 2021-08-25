Media advisory - Ministers Mendicino, Sajjan, Garneau and Monsef to provide an update on the situation in Afghanistan

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Harjit S.Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will provide an update regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Notes for media:

The media availability will be by teleconference:

