Media Advisory - Ministers Mendicino, Sajjan, Garneau and Monsef to provide an update on the situation in Afghanistan
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Harjit S.Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will provide an update regarding the situation in Afghanistan.
Date:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
Notes for media:
