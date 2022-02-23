Media Advisory - Ministers Mendicino and Lametti to hold a press conference following the Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Justice and Public Safety

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety and the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will hold a virtual media availability following a meeting with federal-provincial-territorial Ministers of Justice and Public Safety from February 23 and 24, 2022.

They will joined by the Honourable David Eby, Attorney General and Minister of Housing of British Columbia, and the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia.

Following the press conference, Ministers Mendicino, Lametti, Eby and Farnworth will take questions from the media.

Question Period will be open to media by teleconference only (details included below). Viewing of the press conference will be possible via Zoom (registration required as per instructions below).

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. (EST)

To view the news conference via Zoom (view only and no questions), please send an email to psmediarelations@ps-sp.gc.ca. Registrations must be completed no later than 3:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, February 24.

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. (Only teleconference participants will be able to ask questions).

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 4175708#

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c9475.html