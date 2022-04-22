Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to make a funding announcement at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor, will bring greetings and announce support for The Hindu Society of Manitoba at their Annual General Meeting. Minister Vandal will be joined by Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
April 24, 2022
Time:
1:30 p.m.
Location:
The Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre
854 Ellice Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Please note: Facemasks are required inside the temple and cultural centre.
Stay connected
Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c0087.html