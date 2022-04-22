Media Advisory - Minister Vandal to make a funding announcement at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor, will bring greetings and announce support for The Hindu Society of Manitoba at their Annual General Meeting. Minister Vandal will be joined by Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Minister Vandal to make a funding announcement at the Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre in Winnipeg (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 24, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m.



Location: The Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre

854 Ellice Avenue



Winnipeg, Manitoba

Please note: Facemasks are required inside the temple and cultural centre.

