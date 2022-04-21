Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to make an important announcement on the federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program
MARKHAM, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an important announcement on the federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program.
Minister Alghabra will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
For media participation on-site:
In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario health measures, advice, and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.
We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, who are awaiting test results, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, not to attend.
Date:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Time:
12:00 p.m. EDT
Location:
General Motors Technical Centre
Please note:
There are two ways to enter the GM parking lot:
