Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to make an important announcement on the federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program

MARKHAM, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an important announcement on the federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program.

Minister Alghabra will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario health measures, advice, and restrictions, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

We ask people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, who are awaiting test results, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , not to attend.

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT Location: General Motors Technical Centre

Visitor parking lot

101 McNabb Street

Markham, Ontario

L3R 4H8



Please note: There are two ways to enter the GM parking lot:

From Warden Avenue – this will take you directly to the GM side. Drive to employee lot just east of main doors and visitor parking.

From McNabb Street – this will take you to the TD Bank side. Drive around until you reach the GM side of the building to park in the employee lot.

The event will take place in the laneway of the Visitor Parking area (directly in front of main doors of the building). To access this area, park and descend the stairs from the employee lots above.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c8091.html