Media Advisory - Minister Sajjan to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to creating good, middle class jobs

SURREY, BC, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), on behalf of the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will provide details on how Budget 2022 will help create good, middle class jobs.

Following remarks, Minister Sajjan will engage in a question and answer session.

Event: Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks on Budget 2022's investments toward creating good, middle class jobs



Date: Thursday, April 14th, 2022



Time: 10:00 am PT



Location: Sustainable Energy Engineering Building

Simon Fraser University

10285 University Drive

Surrey, BC

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days.

