Media advisory - Minister Pascale St-Onge touring Bas-Saint-Laurent region

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, is visiting the Bas-Saint-Laurent region today. She will participate in the announcement of financial support for the Halles d'Innovation et de Formation Avancée (HIFA). For further details on this announcement, please consult this document: HIFA Media Advisory.

This announcement is part of a series of funding announcements launched at the start of the month totalling nearly $40 million to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

Minister St-Onge will also take the opportunity during her time in the region to visit Malterre and Premier Tech, two businesses that, in their respective sectors of activity, are contributing to a greener, more resilient economy.

