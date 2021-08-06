Media advisory - Minister Ng to visit the Chinatown Storytelling Centre and address anti-Asian racism

From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will be joined by the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, and the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, for a site visit of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre, where they will highlight government actions against anti-Asian racism.

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021



Time: 2:00 p.m. (PT)



Location: Chinatown Storytelling Centre

168 East Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6A 1T3

Notes

Media representatives wishing to take part in person must confirm their attendance with Alice Hansen no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 6 to ensure provincial guidelines for gatherings and physical distancing are respected.

Media representatives who cannot attend in person may request the Zoom link from Alice Hansen or view the live stream on the Canada Business Facebook page.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c5334.html