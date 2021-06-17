Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make an announcement in advance of World Refugee Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - As we mark World Refugee Day 2021, the Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship will announce new initiatives to help Canada assist even more refugees.

Minister Mendicino will be joined by Rema Jamous Imseis, UNHCR Canada representative and other special guests:

Lisa M. Smith, CEO, Glen Haven Manor (Nova Scotia). The manor is an accredited long term care facility, welcoming a group of candidates from the Middle East and Kenya through the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP)

Khodor Ramlawi, an employee of Glen Haven Manor who came to Canada through the EMPP

Mohammed Hakmi, a skilled refugee who arrived in Canada more than two years ago through the EMPP

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET



Location: Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Notes for media:

Media wishing to ask questions may also dial in to the teleconference line below.

The media availability will be by teleconference.

