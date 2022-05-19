Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make an announcement on the tabling of legislation to the Public Complaints and Review Commission

OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will host a media technical briefing on the tabling of Public Complaints and Review Commission (PCRC) legislation. The media technical briefing will be for background information only and not for attribution. Journalists will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The technical briefing will remain under embargo until the press conference begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Following the media technical briefing, members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety and Michelaine Lahaie, Chairperson for Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, for a press conference.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino and Michelaine Lahaie will take questions from the media.

Media Technical Briefing (no cameras and not for attribution)

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

(via teleconference only)

*Media kits will be available at 11:00 a.m. EDT



Media can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.



Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 1526781#



To receive briefing materials in advance, please register with Public Safety Media Relations (psmediarelations@ps-sp.gc.ca). By registering to receive materials in advance, participants agree to keep materials under embargo until the start of the Minister's press conference.



Press Conference

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. EDT Location: National Press Theatre, 144 Wellington Street, Room 200, Sir John A. Macdonald Building, Ottawa, Ontario

Virtual participation in the question and answer portion of this event is available via Zoom for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to only listen to the event:

Participant dial-in numbers (listen only): 1-866-805-7923 / 613-960-7518

Access Code: 6268030#

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing a mask is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: About Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Public Health Ontario, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

