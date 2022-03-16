Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make announcement

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for an announcement on the government's work to keep Canadians safe from gun violence.

He will be joined by Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham, and local Members of Parliament.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, Mayor Scarpitti and Members of Parliament will take questions from the media.

This event will also be livestreaming via Twitter. Follow-us at @Safety_Canada.

Date

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time

12:30 p.m. EDT

Location

Aaniin Community Centre and Library

5665 14th Avenue

Markham, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. Teleconference participants will be able to ask questions.

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 8968681#

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: About Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Public Health Ontario, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c9999.html