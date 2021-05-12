Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce support for families of victims of recent air disasters

OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will announce important measures of support to in-Canada families of victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 who were Canadian citizens, permanent residents or foreign nationals who were found eligible on their permanent residence application at the time of the air disasters.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Notes for media:

The announcement will be made by teleconference and is open to members of the media only.

All media wishing to ask questions must also dial in to the teleconference line below.

The media availability will be by teleconference.

