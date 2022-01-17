Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding support for Veterans

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Edgmont, will announce new recipients from Prince Edward Island who have been selected to receive funding under the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

Minister MacAulay, along with MP Morrissey and other event participants, will be available to media following the virtual event.

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 AST

Registration:

Media who want to participate must register by contacting media@veterans.gc.ca with their name and media outlet to receive the video call link.

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c1780.html