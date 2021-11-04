Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to attend banner raising ceremony in Charlottetown

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will join Her Honour Antoinette Perry, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island, and guests for the raising of 6 commemorative banners located in front the Government of Canada's Jean Canfield Building in Charlottetown, PE.

Minister MacAulay, along with other event participants, will be available to media following the in-person event.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021



Time: 11:00 AM AT



Location: Jean Canfield Building

191 Great George Street

Charlottetown PE C1A 4L2

Registration:

Media who want to participate must register by contacting media@veterans.gc.ca with their name and media outlet.

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

